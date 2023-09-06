BJP has forfeited its political space in Jammu also: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 6: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the ruling BJP is non-existent in Kashmir and has forfeited its political space in the Jammu Province as well.
According to a press release, he was addressing party functionaries at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha earlier today. “BJP has lost its political ground and relevance across both provinces of Jammu and Kashmir due to its anti-people policies. They had promised a lot to the people of the Jammu province but delivered poorly on the ground. BJP betrayed the trust of the people in the region, leaving them feeling cheated. People are suffering due to dilapidated roads, huge power cuts, non-availability of potable drinking water and acute deficiency of teaching staff in the schools,” he said.
Dr Farooq further said that Jammu and Kashmir had survived numerous conspiracies and ploys to dilute its unique culture and history and that the National Conference will never allow the ‘apologetic proxies of communal parties to divide people for their short-term, electoral and political gains”.
He exhorted the party functionaries to intensify public outreach and highlight issues concerning the people.