BJP leader, his wife shot dead in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 9: Militants on Monday shot dead a Sarpanch from Kulgam district affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his wife at Lal Chowk area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, reports said.
Quoting local sources, news agency KNT reported that a couple of militants barged into the rented accommodation of Ghulam Rasool Dar at Lal Chowk in Anantnag and opened indiscriminate fire. In the attack, Dar and his wife Jawahira sustained bullet injuries and possibly died on the spot.
The couple were shifted to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.
It said that the police and the security forces cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
BJP's JK spokesman Altaf Thakur, who termed the killings as "barbaric and cowardly", said that Dar besides being a Sarpanch, was the party’s Kisan Morcha president for Kulgam district, as per the report.
Condemnations:
LG, Manoj Sinha condemned the "brutal terrorist attack" on the BJP leader and his wife.
"This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief, " the LG wrote in a tweet.
The killings have been also condemned by the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, with JKAP demanding a thorough review of security of the political activists.
In a statement, Rafi Ahmad Mir of JKAP termed the incident as highly deplorable and demanded that the perpetrators of this heinous act should be brought to justice.
“Apni Party strongly condemns this ghastly incident which resulted in the death of Sarpanch of Redwani-Kulgam, Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife in cold blood. Such mindless attacks shall achieve nothing except for more miseries to the common people,” Mir remarked.
Apni Party General Secretary said that there is no justification to kill an innocent and violence in all its manifestation has no place in any civilized society across the world.
“Political process in violence-hit Kashmir is itself a difficult task and the activists cutting across political lines are risking their lives and doing their bit to strengthen the peace process,” Mir said, while demanding immediate review of security cover of all political activists including those whose security cover has been withdrawn recently.
“Strongly condemn the killing of BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his spouse. Yet again a Kashmiri family is a victim of violence. Yet again more addition to the community of orphans and hapless victims of gun. May the killers rot in hell,” said J&K Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Twitter.
"Extremely sorry to hear that BJP District President & his wife have been shot dead by militants today. My condolences to their families & loved ones," tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.
"I unequivocally condemn the assassination of Ghulam Rasool Dar & his wife. They join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs. My condolences to his family & colleagues. May Allah grant the departed place in Jannat," tweeted Omar Abdullah.
"Unequivocally condemn the dastardly killing of the Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool and his wife in Anantnag. The killing of mainstream workers and leaders for their political affiliations is the worst violation of human rights. Such killings only add to the suffering of Kashmiris," tweeted Imran Ansari.