BJP leader, his wife shot dead in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Quoting local sources, news agency KNT reported that a couple of militants barged into the rented accommodation of Ghulam Rasool Dar at Lal Chowk in Anantnag and opened indiscriminate fire. In the attack, Dar and his wife Jawahira sustained bullet injuries and possibly died on the spot.

The couple were shifted to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

It said that the police and the security forces cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

BJP's JK spokesman Altaf Thakur, who termed the killings as "barbaric and cowardly", said that Dar besides being a Sarpanch, was the party’s Kisan Morcha president for Kulgam district, as per the report.