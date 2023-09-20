BJP leader Ravinder Raina interacts with Kashmiri students

Srinagar, Sep 20: The J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Ravinder Raina on Wednesday held a video conference with protesting Kashmiri students of Desh Bhagat University (DBU) to address their concerns and pledged full cooperation for justice.
During the video conference, the students apprised Raina that they have been demonstrating over the shifting of their admission to unrecognised nursing institute.
During the video conference, Ravinder Raina expressed his intention to visit DBU and personally meet with the university's management to find solutions to the problems faced by Kashmiri students.
"However, due to the prevailing situation in Kashmir (Kokernag encounter), I was unable to make the visit. Nevertheless, I decided to talk to you through a video conference," he asked the students.
The Kashmiri students, in their interaction with Raina, demanded the withdrawal of FIRs filed against 16 students and requested transfer of their admission to recognized institutions and colleges to continue their nursing courses.
"Currently, classes at DBU have been suspended, and the hostels are closed, leaving the students in a state of uncertainty," the students said.
Ravinder Raina acknowledged that he had already spoken to several students following the issue's emergence at the University. He stated that some students had informed him about fraudulent activities by the university, and they had sought his assistance.
Addressing the students, Raina reassured them of his support.
"We are aware of your difficulties, but you are not alone. We are here to support you. The university authorities have made mistakes in your admission process, and I understand the pain you are going through. I am already in contact with some students, and I will take this matter up with the Punjab Governor," he said.
Raina encouraged the students to prepare a representation outlining their grievances, which he would personally submit to the Punjab Governor and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).