BJP leader Ravinder Raina interacts with Kashmiri students

Ravinder Raina acknowledged that he had already spoken to several students following the issue's emergence at the University. He stated that some students had informed him about fraudulent activities by the university, and they had sought his assistance.

Addressing the students, Raina reassured them of his support.

"We are aware of your difficulties, but you are not alone. We are here to support you. The university authorities have made mistakes in your admission process, and I understand the pain you are going through. I am already in contact with some students, and I will take this matter up with the Punjab Governor," he said.

Raina encouraged the students to prepare a representation outlining their grievances, which he would personally submit to the Punjab Governor and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).