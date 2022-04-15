BJP leaders discuss arrangements for PM Modi’s Palli rally

Arrangements were reviewed during a meeting chaired by BJP Jammu district president Vinay Gupta as a part of social outreach activities of the party, which is commemorating “Samajjik Nyay Pakhwada” (Social Justice fortnight), being observed from April 7 to 20.

Gupta observed forthcoming agendas of all organizational mandals and constituencies within Jammu district. All district office bearers, Mandal Parbharis, Mandal presidents, Mandal general secretaries, all Morchas district Prabharis, Morcha district presidents and general secretaries participated. In his presidential address, Gupta informed the BJP cadre that PM Narendra Modi would address the rally from Palli village on the Panchayati Raj Diwas. He stated that all 340 households in the Palli village were provided with solar energy.