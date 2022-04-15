BJP leaders discuss arrangements for PM Modi’s Palli rally

Jammu, Apr 15: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday discussed arrangements being made for the mega public rally to be addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Pall village in Samba on April 24.
Arrangements were reviewed during a meeting chaired by BJP Jammu district president Vinay Gupta as a part of social outreach activities of the party, which is commemorating “Samajjik Nyay Pakhwada” (Social Justice fortnight), being observed from April 7 to 20.
Gupta observed forthcoming agendas of all organizational mandals and constituencies within Jammu district. All district office bearers, Mandal Parbharis, Mandal presidents, Mandal general secretaries, all Morchas district Prabharis, Morcha district presidents and general secretaries participated. In his presidential address, Gupta informed the BJP cadre that PM Narendra Modi would address the rally from Palli village on the Panchayati Raj Diwas. He stated that all 340 households in the Palli village were provided with solar energy.
“There are 340 households in the village and it will be known as a 'carbon-free village', which will serve as an example to people. The PM will virtually address hundreds of panchayats across the country. The exhibition will also be held here to showcase to the farmers how new technology can help them in farming activities,” he informed the party cadre and exhorted them to work hard to make the rally a grand success.