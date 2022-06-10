BJP leaders visit Kashmir, meet cross section of people

“Irrespective of party affiliations, ideological leanings and individual understanding everyone was deeply concerned, and are ready to contribute to peace , harmony, eradication of violence . They also agreed and highly appreciated initiative and stressed need to continue such interactions at grass roots level that will help society break its silence and express their disapproval,” the press note said.

In a meeting with LG Manoj Sinha they discussed a long range of issues concerning JK UT and brought to his notice issues pertaining to safety and security of minority community and problems faced by common people in general.

Before concluding the visit Dr Nirmal Singh and Ajey Bharti visited Mata Ragnya Shrine at Tullumulla Ganderbal on auspicious occasion of ZeshtAshtami and paid their obeisance.