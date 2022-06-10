BJP leaders visit Kashmir, meet cross section of people

Srinagar, June 10: Concerned over recent spurt in targeted killings particularly of the religious minority community in Kashmir , senior BJP leader Dr Nirmal Singh visited Kashmir valley to asses the situation on ground.
According to a press note, the visit was also aimed at interacting with different sections of the society and boosting the morale of religious minority besides meeting senior administrative officers including Lieutenant Governor (LG ) Manoj Sinha. Dr Singh was accompanied by Girdhari Lal Raina alias Ajay Bharti , former Member of Legislative Council .
During the three Day visit Dr Singh and Ajay Bharti met cross section of the society. Senior leaders, prominent citizens, elected representatives, religious leaders, socio-religious activists , employees and trader associations, journalists and academicians were part of these free, frank and candid exchange of views. Participants were appreciative of differing viewpoints.
“Irrespective of party affiliations, ideological leanings and individual understanding everyone was deeply concerned, and are ready to contribute to peace , harmony, eradication of violence . They also agreed and highly appreciated initiative and stressed need to continue such interactions at grass roots level that will help society break its silence and express their disapproval,” the press note said.
In a meeting with LG Manoj Sinha they discussed a long range of issues concerning JK UT and brought to his notice issues pertaining to safety and security of minority community and problems faced by common people in general.
Before concluding the visit Dr Nirmal Singh and Ajey Bharti visited Mata Ragnya Shrine at Tullumulla Ganderbal on auspicious occasion of ZeshtAshtami and paid their obeisance.