BJP losing sleep over PAGD’s white paper: Farooq

Srinagar, Mar 2: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said that “communal forces” were day in and day out trying to politically neutralise the region's real representative democratic forces.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing NC’s local unit functionaries of Ganderbal district at the party’s district headquarters, Abdullah said that finding themselves in a sticky situation, these “communal forces” under the smokescreen of electoral redistricting were gerrymandering to politically isolate the real representative and democratic forces of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that BJP and its local proxies who perversely were endeavouring to grab power themselves fit the description.
“People know who is desperate to grab power. Everything is before them. We are not in politics to grab power, but to protect the political, cultural, and economic interests of the people of J&K. Knowing that they cannot swoop in to grab power through democratic means, BJP and its proxies are engineering defections by employing perverse tactics. Today the youth of Jammu, Pir Panjal region, Chenab Valley, and Kashmir are disenchanted.
BJP's self-styled version of Naya Kashmir has so far only entailed falsehood and deceit,” the three-time chief minister said.
He said that the brewing disenchantment among the youth of Kashmir, Jammu, Pir Panjal, and Chenab Valley was giving BJP sleepless nights.
“We challenge the BJP to counter our white paper with its own white paper. We challenge the BJP government on its claims of providing jobs, investment, and development. A lie has no legs. This BJP knows that the myths they have been churning out will die a universal death,” the NC chief said.
He said that the formation of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was the redefining moment in the history of J&K.
“NC is not up for petty electoral gains. I along with other constituent members of PAGD are working for a much larger cause and purpose to restore J&K’s abridged constitutional and democratic rights,” Abdullah said.
Accusing NATO’s expansion of steering Ukraine towards bloodshed, he said that the troubled country was paying the price for needless provocation to Russia.
“I hope the involved parties take to the path of negotiation and restore peace in the embattled region. It is the people who are at the receiving end. Both the involved parties should redress each other's concerns,” the NC president said.
He said that he would take stock of the ongoing development activities in the district in the upcoming meeting with the district administration.
“During COVID pandemic, I deemed it my prime responsibility to help COVID care efforts. It was for this reason that I made all my MPLAD funds available for the underway efforts that were being carried out by the district administration of Ganderbal, Srinagar, and Budgam to grapple with the pandemic. Special monetary provisions for Kangan and Ganderbal were also made to grapple with the biggest-ever public health nightmares we ever had faced. Now that the pandemic is receding. It is the holistic development of Srinagar constituency in general and Ganderbal in particular, which is on my to-do list,” Abdullah said.