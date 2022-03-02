BJP losing sleep over PAGD’s white paper: Farooq

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing NC’s local unit functionaries of Ganderbal district at the party’s district headquarters, Abdullah said that finding themselves in a sticky situation, these “communal forces” under the smokescreen of electoral redistricting were gerrymandering to politically isolate the real representative and democratic forces of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that BJP and its local proxies who perversely were endeavouring to grab power themselves fit the description.