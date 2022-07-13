BJP made Amarnath Yatra a political issue: Mehbooba

Mehbooba, a former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister, said the BJP made the yatra a political issue, instead of letting it stay a religious one.

The environment does not permit more than 5,000 pilgrims every day, but they sent thousands of people there. The result was that the cloudburst took place, she said addressing a party function here.

The PDP president alleged that the administration was hiding the actual number of deaths in the incident that took place on Friday.

“We still do not know, because they are not telling the truth. They are saying 15-16 were killed, but several people are missing. The way motorcycles, dead horses are coming out of the debris, and many people are still missing, it seems there is a huge loss, more than what they are saying,” she said.