BJP may have broken glass ceiling with successful Baramulla rally

Srinagar, Oct 6: The successful rally in Baramulla, which saw a record participation of 40, 000 people, at a time when rural Kashmir remains mostly busy with harvesting, suggests the acceptance of BJP in the valley and symbolizes the dawn of a new hope, said a party leader.
“People were standing along and singing national anthem together and the whole atmosphere was filled with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jay’, he said, adding that the “new India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking shape to unite everyone and pledging together in this Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to make Swarnim Bharat.”
He said renewed energy was felt among the youth when Home Minister Amit Shah gave a clarion call to them to come and make India and Kashmir great.
On the record participation in the rally, another party leader said that it should convince the rest of the world about its acceptance in the Kashmir valley.
He said even the organizers of the rally admitted privately that they never expected such a huge gathering, especially when people were busy with the harvesting season.
Praising the LG, he said that the incident-free rally will also be a huge feather in Sinha's cap who is believed to have planned every bit to the minutest detail.
Whether these numbers can convert into votes for the saffron party in the upcoming assembly polls in J&K remains to be seen, Shah along with Sinha will believe they have delivered for the PM through imagery and messaging, and broken the glass ceiling too, said the BJP leader.