BJP may have broken glass ceiling with successful Baramulla rally

He said even the organizers of the rally admitted privately that they never expected such a huge gathering, especially when people were busy with the harvesting season.

Praising the LG, he said that the incident-free rally will also be a huge feather in Sinha's cap who is believed to have planned every bit to the minutest detail.

Whether these numbers can convert into votes for the saffron party in the upcoming assembly polls in J&K remains to be seen, Shah along with Sinha will believe they have delivered for the PM through imagery and messaging, and broken the glass ceiling too, said the BJP leader.