BJP-NC will form next govt in alliance in J&K: Sajad Lone

In an interview with Karan Thapar, broadcasted on The Wire YouTube channel, Lone said the National Conference and BJP are “confabulating” with each other for “at least a year”. As an alleged proof, Lone said that “although Omar Abdullah joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar none of the Abdullahs nor the National Conference party issued any statement in support of Rahul Gandhi when he was disqualified as an MP.”

He also claimed that Farooq Abdullah attended a meeting called by the government which all other opposition parties did not attend. Lone claimed that the two parties will fight as opponents and during the campaign accuse other smaller parties (like his) of being BJP allies but then willingly form an alliance thereafter. Targeting the party, he said that Farooq Abdullah and the National Conference are the problem and can never be the solution in Kashmir.