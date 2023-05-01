BJP-NC will form next govt in alliance in J&K: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, May 1: Peoples Conference (PC) chairman and former minister Sajad Lone has claimed that the National Conference and BJP were “confabulating” with each other and that both the parties will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.
In an interview with Karan Thapar, broadcasted on The Wire YouTube channel, Lone said the National Conference and BJP are “confabulating” with each other for “at least a year”. As an alleged proof, Lone said that “although Omar Abdullah joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar none of the Abdullahs nor the National Conference party issued any statement in support of Rahul Gandhi when he was disqualified as an MP.”
He also claimed that Farooq Abdullah attended a meeting called by the government which all other opposition parties did not attend. Lone claimed that the two parties will fight as opponents and during the campaign accuse other smaller parties (like his) of being BJP allies but then willingly form an alliance thereafter. Targeting the party, he said that Farooq Abdullah and the National Conference are the problem and can never be the solution in Kashmir.
Lone also refuted former Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s statement (made to The Wire on of April 14) that the Prime Minister is “ill-informed” about Kashmir. However, Lone also denied that either he or his People’s Conference would ever ally with the BJP in the future, adding that he had agreed to be part of the PDP-BJP governments between 2015 and 2018 because of what he called his “majboori” and that no longer applies. In a 36-minute interview, Lone first spoke with passion and anger about Farooq Abdullah and his alleged role in rigging the 1987 election which, he repeatedly said, was the starting point of disaffection and militancy in Kashmir.
Lone also contradicted and refutes former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik’s claim that the PM is ill-informed about Kashmir. Instead, he calls him “very well informed”. He cites several examples where the PM was well aware not just of the details of the situation but also the names of officers down to SSPs. Lone also said the Prime Minister has a parallel source of information.