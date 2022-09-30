BJP organises programmes

J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul said that BJP decided to take up the issues of social utilities to build a better society during the Pakhwada which started on the birthday of our hard-working Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the series, today’s day was especially reserved to promote the conservation of water in our daily life.

Former BJP President Sat Sharma in programmes laid focus on various approaches to conserve water. One simple strategy is to use your water twice as you can reuse water, again and again, he said.