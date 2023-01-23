BJP reaching out to aspiring J&K youth who were misled by Gupkar Gang: Ashish Sood

Calling upon the BJP workers, Sood said that it was for the first time that the first-time voters had not seen an era of insurgency and years of corruption that was seen during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governments.

“It is the responsibility of the workers to make aware this aspirational young voter about the failures of the National Conference (NC) and Congress who want to take J&K back to the era of insurgency and corruption because the new Kashmir where the youth of Kashmir is getting recognition in the field of sports, art, culture, and education throughout the country and even internationally does not suit the agenda of the Gupkar Gang, who always wanted youth to have stones in their hands. They were protecting them as misguided youth,” he said.