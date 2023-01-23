BJP reaching out to aspiring J&K youth who were misled by Gupkar Gang: Ashish Sood

Srinagar, Jan 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and co-incharge Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood Monday said that the BJP was reaching out to Jammu and Kashmir’s aspiring youth who had been misled by the “Gupkar Gang”.
A statement of BJP issued here said that speaking at the party’s state executive meeting, Sood said people who were seeing Shankaracharya in the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had to answer to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and about their failures to stand up for the people of J&K when massacres like Kaluchak and Chittisinghpora happened.
“They have to answer why they were silent when lakhs of people were forced to migrate. Why no yatra against hatred was taken out then,” he said.
Calling upon the BJP workers, Sood said that it was for the first time that the first-time voters had not seen an era of insurgency and years of corruption that was seen during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governments.
“It is the responsibility of the workers to make aware this aspirational young voter about the failures of the National Conference (NC) and Congress who want to take J&K back to the era of insurgency and corruption because the new Kashmir where the youth of Kashmir is getting recognition in the field of sports, art, culture, and education throughout the country and even internationally does not suit the agenda of the Gupkar Gang, who always wanted youth to have stones in their hands. They were protecting them as misguided youth,” he said.
Sood said that now in this new Kashmir of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth were performing well in the field of cricket internationally, winning many medals in the national games.
“This new Kashmir does not suit the Gupkar Gang,” Sood said.
He said that the BJP workers should visit the last village to awaken the aspirational youth of J&K.