BJP responsible for deteriorating security situation in J&K : AAP

Srinagar, Jan 3: Aam Aadmi Party’s state coordination committee chairman and former minister, Harsh Dev Singh said that Bhartiya Janta Party is responsible for deteriorating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said that big attack on minorities in Rajouri’s Dhangri is an eye opener for all.
In his statement, Harsh Dev Singh condemned the barbaric terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri and said that targeting innocent civilians is a cowardly act of terrorists who crossed all limits to attack civilians and even children and women. Singh said that security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has always remained a concern but the areas of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Rajouri and Poonch, were calm and peaceful since a decade but things have suddenly started to take U turn in the region with terrorist attack on army camp at Pargal last year, multiple explosions in Kotranka and Budhal, encounters at Chamrer and Bhata Dhurian in 2021. Harsh Dev Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir security plan should immediately be introspected and all loopholes should be filled so that security remains fool proof and a completely safe and secure atmosphere is provided to all.
“ This barbaric attack on minorities is an eye opener for all and should be taken as security concern of highest order so that necessary corrective measures are taken to prevent any such big attack in future,” Singh said.
Harsh Dev Singh also mentioned about IED explosion that took place outside house of one of the terror attack victim and said that it is a clear security failure and Government should fix responsibilities without any delay.