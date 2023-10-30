BJP running away from elections: Omar Abdullah

According to a press release, he was addressing the party's one-day convention in Kupwara . The convention was organised by the party's provincial president and in-charge constituency Kupwara Nasir Aslam Wani. Those present included NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, party treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, senior party leaders Mian Altaf Ahmed, Sharief Ud din Shariq, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Javed Dar, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, Mir Saifullah, Qaiser Jamshed Lone, Salman Ali Sagar, and Shafqat Watali.

On the current political situation in J&K, Omar Abdullah said, “If Assembly elections are held today, the BJP will not even get 10 seats out of 90 and if they use their B team, C team, probably the number will not exceed 25. Because BJP tortured the people of Jammu and Kashmir and adopted a policy of bullying and repression, suppressed the media, destroyed NGOs, closed the doors of employment and took bribes from big companies. This is the reason why these people are running away from holding elections here. But how long will they run away from the election? One day or the other elections will be held.”