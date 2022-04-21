BJP sacks Dist President Bandipora booked for graft

Srinagar, April 21: Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janta Party on Thursday relieved its district president for Bandipora Abdul Rehman Tikri from all responsibilities after police booked him and his accomplice Sarpanch, for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from a woman to secure release of her jailed brother.
“Abdul Rehman Tikri, district President BJP Bandipora is relieved off of his responsibilities as district president BJP Bandipora and all other party responsibilities with immediate effect,” reads an order by BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina.
Earlier Police booked Tikri along with the Sarpanch identified as Mushtaq Ahmad of Darmahama, for demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh from the woman in lieu of releasing her incarcerated brother.
A case FIR No. 64 under Section 420 IPC was registered against the two.
The alleged bribe money was also seized from the accused duo and both were later released after questioning on anticipatory bail.