BJP spells out achievements of govt

Vijaypur, June 11: Former minister and senior Vice President BJP, Surjeet Singh Slathia today spelled out the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his nine year government.
He said one of the major highlights has been restoration of peace in Jammu and Kashmir, making it safe destination for travellers and investors from across the world.
According to a press note , he was addressing people during Maha Jansamparak Abhyan, to mark the completion of the nine years of the Modi government. Slathia referred to the recently concluded three day Working Group meeting of G20 Conclave in Srinagar and said this reflected the changing times in Kashmir and peoples deep yearning for peace and stability’.