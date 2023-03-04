BJP ST Morcha holds convention at Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 4: MP (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Ali Khatana and J&K BJP ST Morcha State President Choudhary Roshan Hussain visited the Katian Wali area of North Kashmir's Baramulla District and held an ST workers' convention. As per the statement, the people of Baramulla warmly welcomed both the leaders in the district. BJP Senior Leader Muhammad Anwar Khan, Vice president ST Morcha Abdul Rehman Thikri, Morcha Presidents of Baramulla District and others were present on the occasion. During this convention, various delegations and party workers of Baramulla District raised various issues; Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana listened to their issues keenly and assured them that their genuine issues will be solved on a priority basis.
While speaking on the occasion, Choudhary Roshan Hussain, said that the party should be boosted on a grassroots level. He also appealed to the party workers to reach every household, especially tribal communities and solve their issues.
After the worker's convention, MP held a review meeting of all departments regarding different schemes.