BJP will bounce back in Punjab: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Mar 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and incharge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh Friday called on all the BJP candidates in Amritsar to appreciate the hard work they had done during the elections and said that the BJP was still a force to reckon with.
He said that BJP would bounce back with more optimism and positivity in the days to come.
Chugh went to meet Jagmohan Raju (Amritsar East), Amit Kumar (Amritsar West), Ram (Amritsar Centre), Balwinder Kaur (Atari), and Pardeep Bhullar (Majithia) and lauded their passion and vigour with which they had contested the elections.
He said that the BJP would soon expand and consolidate its base among the masses as the policies and schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of Punjab and farmers, in particular, would go a long way in changing the face of Punjab in due course. Chugh said that the BJP fought the election diligently and upheld the democratic norms.
“We respect the verdict of the people as it has made us stronger to spread the message of the party and the prime minister more intensely in the state,” Chugh said.