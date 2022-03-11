BJP will bounce back in Punjab: Tarun Chugh

He said that the BJP would soon expand and consolidate its base among the masses as the policies and schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of Punjab and farmers, in particular, would go a long way in changing the face of Punjab in due course. Chugh said that the BJP fought the election diligently and upheld the democratic norms.

“We respect the verdict of the people as it has made us stronger to spread the message of the party and the prime minister more intensely in the state,” Chugh said.