BJP will form next govt in J&K on its own: Sunil Sharma

Srinagar, Oct 19: Former minister and BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Wednesday said that BJP will form the next government on its own in Jammu and Kashmir and that they were ready for elections anytime.
Talking to reporters in Dooru, Sharma said that BJP was ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the way Election Commission of India is preparing, “we hope elections will held soon here, ” news agency KNO reported.
He said that the "support BJP is getting from the people of Jammu and Kashmir" indicates that they (BJP) will form next government in J&K on its own.
He also said that the visits of Union Ministers to Jammu and Kashmir are routine ones and they have nothing to do with holding of elections in J&K.