BJP will win upcoming elections in J&K: Ravinder Raina

As per the statement issued by the party here, Ravinder Raina after leading the victory celebration at party headquarter in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu thanked the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya for their love, faith and support to the BJP.“The lotus (symbol of BJP) has bloomed again in these regions and the party will also win J&K in upcoming elections”, said Raina.

Raina said that the election victories, in all the regions have justified the policies of the BJP, especially of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who only can ‘run this country with nationalist and progressive ideas’.