BJP worker shot dead in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that Javid Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Abdullah Dar, a resident of Brazloo Jagir, was fatally shot outside his residence from point blank range.



Javid, the official said, was the BJP in-charge for Homshali Bugh constituency for the last three years.



A team of police has reached the spot to ascertain the incident.

The shooting comes barely a week after militants shot dead a BJP sarpanch and his wife - a panch - in southern Anantnag district.