Kashmir
BJP worker shot dead in south Kashmir's Kulgam
The shooting comes barely a week after militants shot dead a BJP sarpanch and his wife - a panch - in southern Anantnag district.
Srinagar, August 17: A BJP worker was shot dead in Brazloo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that Javid Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Abdullah Dar, a resident of Brazloo Jagir, was fatally shot outside his residence from point blank range.
Javid, the official said, was the BJP in-charge for Homshali Bugh constituency for the last three years.
A team of police has reached the spot to ascertain the incident.
