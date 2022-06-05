'BJP's denouncement of insult of any religious personality aimed at international audience'

Srinagar: NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the BJP "suddenly waking up" to denounce the insult of any religious personality has nothing to do with having "offended" the sentiments of Muslims in the country but is aimed at an international audience.

The National Conference leader's remarks came after the BJP, seeking to defuse a row over allegedly controversial remarks made by its spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed, said it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.