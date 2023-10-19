BJP's focus is 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Ashish Sood

Srinagar, Oct 18 : Senior BJP leader Ashish Sood today said that the main focus of his party today the Lok Sabha elections next year.
According to a press note he was addressing a party meeting here. During the meeting the BJP leaders deliberated on various government schemes and their impact on the local populace, especially the und privileged.
The gathering was attended by Ashish Sood, BJP J&K Co-Incharge; Ashok Koul, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org, ), and Sunil Prajapati, President of the J&K BJP OBC Morcha, among other senior party leaders.
The central focus of the meeting was to assess government schemes and their significance in improving the lives of the people, especially those in need.
Ashish Sood highlighted the government's initiative, the "Vishwakarma Scheme." This scheme, with a financial allocation of Rs 13,000 crore, is designed to benefit artisans and craftsmen, primarily from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Jammu and Kashmir. It offers substantial support, from registration to financial assistance, to uplift these traditional vocations, he added.
The Vishwakarma Scheme is planned to span five years and is expected to benefit approximately 30 lakh families of artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, and laundry workers.
J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul stated that the BJP government is dedicated to the welfare of the citizens. He highlighted initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which aims to provide financial services to the economically disadvantaged, and the Ayushman Bharat Card scheme, offering free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh per person for economically disadvantaged families. These schemes, he noted, underscore the party's commitment to the people's well-being.
Following the meeting, Ashish Sood, BJP J&K Co-Incharge, held a press conference to brief the media about the discussions. He was joined by Sunil Prajapati, President of the J&K BJP OBC Morcha and Manzoor Bhat, BJP Kashmir IT Head and Media Incharge.