BJP’s Kashmir leaders to meet Nadda in Jammu

Nadda would visit Jammu on March 7 to meet the senior party leaders including the Core Group in what is being seen as the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in J&K expected to be held by the year-end.

Nadda’s visit comes close on the heels of a significant statement given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently that assembly elections in J&K would be held within six to eight months after the Delimitation Commission submits its findings.