BJP’s Kashmir leaders to meet Nadda in Jammu

Srinagar, Mar 5:BhartiyaJanta Party’s Kashmiri leaders would meet the BJP national president J P Nadda in Jammu on Monday.
Nadda would visit Jammu on March 7 to meet the senior party leaders including the Core Group in what is being seen as the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in J&K expected to be held by the year-end.
Nadda’s visit comes close on the heels of a significant statement given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently that assembly elections in J&K would be held within six to eight months after the Delimitation Commission submits its findings.
The panel now has May 6 deadline for giving the report.
“The officer bearers and district presidents will participate in the meeting with the BJP national president,” BJP spokesman Altar Thakur told Greater Kashmir. “We will apprise him about the preparations for elections at the booth as well as constituency level.”
One of the senior BJP leaders said that Nadda would have a separate interaction with the office bearers besides chairing the Core Group of BJP’s J&K unit.
There is a scheduled meeting of Nadda with Prabharis and SehPrabharis, and district Morchas of the party.
“We will apprise the party national president on the prevailing political situation in J&K and party’s preparations for the assembly polls whenever they are held,” Thakur said. “He might give us directions on the preparations for the assembly polls.”
The senior leader said that though the election bugle had not been sounded, the BJP had geared up its cadres by asking the party senior leaders and activists to visit every nook and corner of J&K.
“During the Core Group meeting of the J&K unit and districts as well as Morchas held here some time ago we asked them to gear up for the elections by holding rallies and public meetings all over J&K,” Thakur said. “The party leaders will start campaigning among the people about the various welfare schemes and development projects launched by Prime Minister NarendraModi-led government in every nook and corner of J&K.”