BJP's Tarun Chugh hits out at Mehbooba Mufti over her ECI remark

Srinagar, Nov 12: Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Saturday hit out PDP president Mehbooba for her remarks that the ruling party was ‘subverting’ the independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Sensing her political ground loss and resultant frustration, Mehbooba Mufti has tried to defame Election Commission of India, said Mr. Chugh, who is National General Secretary & J&K Prabhari for the BJP.
He said that in her frustration, Mehbooba Mufti has blamed the Election Commission of India. “Her allegation that Election Commission of India has become puppet of BJP purely reflects her frustration, as she is aware of her party's downfall in the democratic set up in Jammu & Kashmir,” said Mr. Chugh.
"These politicians have always won riding on the boycott calls and proxy voters. They have misused the peoples' emotions and it was all good till the things suited them according to their plans. Now, when these politicians know that they cannot win on these petty gimmicks, they have started questioning the integrity of election Commission of India,” he said.
Mr. Chugh said, "You have enjoyed all the official luxuries and enjoying them till date legally or illegally but never hesitate to question the integrity of these highest institutions for your own benefit. Election commission of India is an unbiased agency working on its own and its working pattern is lauded all over the world. Stop speaking and acting on the lines dictated by Pakistan."