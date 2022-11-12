BJP's Tarun Chugh hits out at Mehbooba Mufti over her ECI remark

He said that in her frustration, Mehbooba Mufti has blamed the Election Commission of India. “Her allegation that Election Commission of India has become puppet of BJP purely reflects her frustration, as she is aware of her party's downfall in the democratic set up in Jammu & Kashmir,” said Mr. Chugh.

"These politicians have always won riding on the boycott calls and proxy voters. They have misused the peoples' emotions and it was all good till the things suited them according to their plans. Now, when these politicians know that they cannot win on these petty gimmicks, they have started questioning the integrity of election Commission of India,” he said.