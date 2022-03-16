BJP’s victory in 4 states will impact J&K polls: Tarun Chugh

Chugh said that BJP’s victory in four states would help in J&K and the people of J&K too would vote for development and progress. He said that the people of J&K had understood the difference and they too were well aware of the welfare and pro-poor policies of PM Modi. “It is because of the pro-poor people and welfare policies of PM Modi that BJP was able to win assembly elections in four states with a thumping majority. People of J&K too will vote for development,” Chugh said. About the possibility of early elections in J&K, he said that the delimitation process was going on in J&K and as when it would be completed, it would be upto the Election Commission of India to announce polls in J&K. KNS