BJY:Rahul Gandhi accuses J&K admin of security breach at Jawahar Tunnel

He said that he was hopeful that security arrangements would be elaborate for his future programs that includes his culmination rally at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Srinagar where he is supposed to unfurl the tri-colour on January 30 and address a mega rally.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Congress leader Jai Ram Ramesh said that Rahul was supposed to walk 16 kms today but he could walk only 4 kms due to breach of security. He said that administration must ensure proper security for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the days ahead especially when it reaches Srinagar.

He said due to the wrong policies of BJP and RSS, India as a nation is falling apart and the Yatra is an effort to bring the folks together. Ramesh said that BJY has nothing to do with the election politics as of now. “We keep on stating that there are two ways: one that of BJP and RSS and another that of Congress which is the Gandhian way.”