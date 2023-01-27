BJY:Rahul Gandhi accuses J&K admin of security breach at Jawahar Tunnel

Anantnag, Jan 27: Congress leader and Member Parliament Rahul Gandhi Friday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of a big security lapse at Jawahar Tunnel stating that police were missing to control the crowd that had come to his reception.
“When we crossed Jawahar Tunnel, there was a huge crowd for my reception. But there was not a single police man to manage or control the crowd. My security guards advised me not to go ahead,” Rahul said addressing a press conference at Khanabal, Anantnag, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO). “It is very difficult for me to go against what my security guards advise me.”
He said that he was hopeful that security arrangements would be elaborate for his future programs that includes his culmination rally at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Srinagar where he is supposed to unfurl the tri-colour on January 30 and address a mega rally.
Speaking on the occasion, senior Congress leader Jai Ram Ramesh said that Rahul was supposed to walk 16 kms today but he could walk only 4 kms due to breach of security. He said that administration must ensure proper security for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the days ahead especially when it reaches Srinagar.
He said due to the wrong policies of BJP and RSS, India as a nation is falling apart and the Yatra is an effort to bring the folks together. Ramesh said that BJY has nothing to do with the election politics as of now. “We keep on stating that there are two ways: one that of BJP and RSS and another that of Congress which is the Gandhian way.”