Black bear gets trapped in 20-ft-deep well in north Kashmir's Lolab

According to news agency GNS, the bear fell into the well in Kumar Mohalla locality purportedly while crossing over the water source.

The beast is alive and is being seen making frantic attempts to get out of the well.

When contacted, a Wildlife Department official told GNS that a team is on the way to rescue the bear. “The chances of retrieving the bear alive are very high as we have dealt with such cases in the past as well”, the official further said.