Black bear, leopard cub found dead after 'run over by unknown vehicles' in Ganderbal, Srinagar

Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Rashid Naqash said that they are further ascertaining the facts surrounding the incidents.
The black bear was spotted lying in a pool of blood by locals in Kangan area of Ganderbal on the Srinagar-Leh highway while the leopard cub was found dead near Gupkar area of Srinagar on Thursday morning. Special Arrangement
Srinagar, Sep 23: A black bear and a leopard cub died after being allegedly hit by unknown vehicles in separate incidents in Ganderbal and Srinagar districts last night, officials said on Thursday.

In Ganderbal, people spotted the black bear lying in a pool of blood near Power house Kangan on the Srinagar-Leh highway after which the wildlife officials were informed who later took the wild animal into custody.

On the basis of preliminary investigation, the black bear seems to have been killed after hit by some vehicle during the night, an official told Greater Kashmir.

In a similar incident, a leopard cub was found dead on a roadside near Gupkar in Srinagar this morning.

Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Rashid Naqash told Greater Kashmir that both the bear and the leopard died after being hit by unknown vehicles.

He said they are further ascertaining the facts in the incidents.

