Black money: HC dismisses as ‘not maintainable’ batch of pleas

Srinagar: The J&K and Ladakh High Court on Friday dismissed as “not maintainable” a batch of petitions related to Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.
Dismissing as many as six petitions, a division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary held that the petitioners had not exhausted the remedy before the Commissioner of Appeals as provided under the Act.
“The Act of 2015 provides complete machinery for the person aggrieved of any action taken by the Assessing Officer and the said person could not be permitted to abandon that machinery and to invoke the jurisdiction of the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution when he had the adequate remedy open to him by way of an appeal to the Commissioner of Appeals,” Court said.
Underscoring that the remedy under the statute must be effective and not a mere formality with no substantial relief, the Court said: “In the present case, neither have the petitioners described the available alternate remedy under the Act of 2015 as ineffectual and non-efficacious while invoking the Writ jurisdiction of this Court nor have they ascribed cogent and satisfactory reasons before the Court so as to enable it to exercise jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution in tune with the facts and circumstances of the case.”