Black money: HC dismisses as ‘not maintainable’ batch of pleas

Srinagar: The J&K and Ladakh High Court on Friday dismissed as “not maintainable” a batch of petitions related to Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Dismissing as many as six petitions, a division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary held that the petitioners had not exhausted the remedy before the Commissioner of Appeals as provided under the Act.

“The Act of 2015 provides complete machinery for the person aggrieved of any action taken by the Assessing Officer and the said person could not be permitted to abandon that machinery and to invoke the jurisdiction of the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution when he had the adequate remedy open to him by way of an appeal to the Commissioner of Appeals,” Court said.