Five families rendered homeless as blaze damages three houses in Bandipora

Bandipora, May 29: In a fire incident that took place on Monday afternoon in the picturesque Kaloosa neighborhood of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, three residential properties were damaged, forcing five families living in them to seek shelter elsewhere.
An eyewitness said that the fire erupted from one of the homes in Ganae Mohalla and rapidly engulfed the adjacent houses as fire and emergency services, along with J&K police and army rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
The witness said that the department along with police was on the spot dousing the flames, however, the cause of the fire is yet to be known.