Block Diwas event held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Nov 8: The District Administration Ganderbal today held a productive Block Diwas event at Tehsil Office Complex Lar, co-chaired by DDC Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq and District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shyambir.

The gathering witnessed the active participation of PRI representatives and people from the local community, who commended the dedicated efforts of the district administration and various departments, and also apprised the DDC about various issues confronting the community.

Among the concerns voiced were the need for playground development, access to clean water, frequent electricity cuts, management of garbage collection, improvement of sumo services, and addressing grazing issues.

In response, the DDC expressed his gratitude to all attendees for their active participation. He extended special thanks to the DDC Chairperson for her significant role in the development initiatives in the Mohanmarg and Lalmarg areas.

The DDC emphasized the importance of enhancing tourism infrastructure and maintaining cleanliness in the region. He urged the community members to take responsibility for their surroundings, making them aesthetically appealing to promote tourism.

Furthermore, the DDC stressed the importance of collecting garbage disposal charges from residents, underscoring its role in maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of the area.

He called upon the people to actively contribute to the betterment of their locality, encouraging everyone to work together to create an environment conducive to tourism promotion.

Among others, the program was attended by ADDC, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; ADC, Gulzar Ahmad; CPO and several other district and sectoral officers of various departments.