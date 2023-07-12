Block Diwas function held in Arin area of Bandipora

The programme was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed and was attended by DDC Member Arin, Gh Mohiudin; Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; JD Planning, Imtiyaz Ahmad; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, BDO Arin, CEO, Executive Engineers of PHE, R&B, District officers, PRIs and General public.

The locals and PRIs present on the occasion flagged-off various developmental issues pertaining to their area and also highlighted efforts of the District Administration in carrying out works of various developmental projects in the area.