Block Diwas function held in Arin area of Bandipora

Bandipora, July 12: The District Administration Bandipora on Wednesday organised Block Diwas under Jan Abhiyan for the Aspirational Block Arin at Shokhbaba Fisheries Farm.
The programme was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed and was attended by DDC Member Arin, Gh Mohiudin; Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; JD Planning, Imtiyaz Ahmad; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, BDO Arin, CEO, Executive Engineers of PHE, R&B, District officers, PRIs and General public.
The locals and PRIs present on the occasion flagged-off various developmental issues pertaining to their area and also highlighted efforts of the District Administration in carrying out works of various developmental projects in the area.
The demands raised by PRIs include Nayabat for Kudara and Surrender areas, accommodation for panchayats, opening of bank branches, ration supply, beautification of Arin Nalah banks, PDD billing queries, issues related to dispensaries, Anganwadi centers, and transportation for students and general public.