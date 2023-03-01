Block Diwas held in remote area of Tral

Pulwama, Mar 1: Block Diwas is significantly changing rural lives and marking a shift towards good governance, stated Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, while addressing a huge gathering of people at Brarinadi, Karamulla in Tral Pulwama.
The DDC said that the permanent nature of Block Diwas is reaffirming the commitment of the Government for an accessible administration.
The Block Diwas witnessed participation of thousands of people along with PRIs and beneficiaries of various Government sponsored schemes. They put forth developmental requirements and issues relating to their areas before the chair.
The issues and demands flagged-off included basic amenities and different services like construction of main road towards the Karamulla village, SRTC bus service from Tral to Karmulla, issues of electricity in various villages, drinking water issues and establishment of filtration plant, upgradation of Primary School, establishment of Veterinary centre/ Sheep centre , problems of internet connectivity, establishment of basic health care centre, improvement of education facilities and empowerment of tribal women besides providing of employment to the youth in the area.
The DDC gave a patient hearing to the grievances raised and redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot. He gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues of urgent nature as per the competence of concerned department and also assured quality disposal of other genuine issues in a time bound manner.
He ordered the establishment of a training school of Handicrafts and Handloom Department for the local girls.
The DDC stressed upon the people to make their representatives, PRIs, and officers/officials of Government Departments accountable for the development of their area, as a huge amount of money is being provided by the Government for Rural Development.
The DDC also ordered the establishment of a model classroom in the existing school in their village.
He directed the concerned Officers to exhort for completion of ongoing projects, roads and bridges within the shortest possible time.
On the occasion, DDC highlighted the objectives of the various governmental programmes informing the public that these schemes, campaigns are aimed at reaching out to the people for redressal of their grievances and addressing developmental issues.
ADC Tral, Shabir Ahmad Raina; General Manager DIC, Ex-Engineers of R&B, PDD and PHE, PRIs, BMO Tral, concerned BDO, and all other District Officers remained present at the Block Diwas event.