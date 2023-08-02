Block Diwas | Public grievances redressal camps held across Kulgam

Kulgam, Aug 2: The District Administration Kulgam today organised Mega Block Diwas in three blocks of the district at Devsar, Kulgam and D.H.Pora to take appraisal of the public issues, grievances and demands.
All the concerned officers of different departments remained available for people and listened to issues and grievances for early redressal during these grievances redressal camps.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.BilalMohi-Ud-Din Bhat presided over the Outreach Camp at Kulgam and listened to the issues and grievances of people.
People from Malvan, Nanibug, Matibug, Srandoo, Aamnoo, Qaimoo and other areas participated in the camp and apprised the DC about their issues and grievances.
Delegations from various other areas also participated in the grievance redressal camp and apprised about developmental requirements of their areas.
On the occasion, officers on the spot responded to the queries and demands of people pertaining to their departments.
Earlier, ACD Mohammad Imran gave a detailed brief on action taken on grievances and issues raised during previous block diwas.
The weekly grievance redressalprogramme has gained popularity among the masses and has strengthened the grievances redressal mechanism and enhanced public- administration bond, said DC on the occasion.
He asked the concerned officers to redress issues promptly, highlighted on the occasion and assured people about the District Administration’s commitment towards the district welfare and development.