Blood donation camp held during Ashura processions

Anantnag, July 29: Massive Ashura processions were taken out in several areas of south Kashmir’s twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam during which a blood donation camp was also held.
In Anantnag, the largest procession was taken out at Wulerhama village of Pahalgam followed by Chatergul village of Shangus.
Another procession was taken out at Botigund village of Verinag.
A blood donation camp was also held in which people voluntarily donated blood.
The district administration had put into place all measures for the mourners.
Officers from civil and Police administration took an overview of the arrangements.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag, M Y Zagoo was also present during the blood donation camp.
In Kulgam, mourners took out a procession in Shahoo-Sachan village of Devsar area.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam Bilal Mohuiddin; SSP KulgamSahilSaringal, ASP Shabir Khan, DSP Gafoor, and TehsildarPahloo along with other officers participated in the procession.