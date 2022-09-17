Blood donation camp organised in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A blood donation camp was organised at district hospital Ganderbal on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh, inaugurated the blood donation camp here at Blood Bank of District Hospital Ganderbal. The camp was organised under Rakhtedan Mahautsav.

On the occasion the volunteers, hospital staff and NGOs took an active part in the voluntary blood donation camp which shall continue till 1October.