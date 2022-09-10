Blood donation camp organised in memory of Sheikh Jabbar, Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad

The blood donation camp was organised in the memory of late Sheikh Abdul Jabbar and Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad.

Both Sheikh Abdul Jabbar a former minister and Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad a former defence official are remembered as two well-known personalities of Ganderbal district who contributed towards the welfare of society and the National Interest. On the occasion, both Ishfaq Jabbar and Sheikh Khalid Jahangir donated blood along with 100 youth volunteers.

Ishfaq & Sheikh Khalid also expressed gratitude to the administration and people of Ganderbal for their presence.