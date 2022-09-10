Blood donation camp organised in memory of Sheikh Jabbar, Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad

Ganderbal: As part of the ongoing 4-day Urs of Hazrat Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA), a blood donation camp was organised by Sheikh Abdul Jabbar Foundation in Ganderbal district on Saturday.
DDC Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq along with Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shymbir Singh and SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar inaugurated the blood donation camp in presence of former legislator Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar and Sheikh Khalid Jahangir, senior BJP leader.
The blood donation camp was organised in the memory of late Sheikh Abdul Jabbar and Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad.
Both Sheikh Abdul Jabbar a former minister and Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad a former defence official are remembered as two well-known personalities of Ganderbal district who contributed towards the welfare of society and the National Interest. On the occasion, both Ishfaq Jabbar and Sheikh Khalid Jahangir donated blood along with 100 youth volunteers.
Ishfaq & Sheikh Khalid also expressed gratitude to the administration and people of Ganderbal for their presence.