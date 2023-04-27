Blood Man of Kashmir: A selfless journey of donating 182 pints of blood

A pint of blood is equivalent to about half a litre. His altruistic efforts have saved hundreds of lives in the region, and he claims to have set a world record for his noble cause.

"I have saved hundreds of lives by donating blood to the needy for the past 42 years. A lot of non-governmental organisations have praised me for my efforts, but the administration did nothing. Blood donors do not need huge cash prizes, we only need encouragement," Shabir said.

Shabir's O-negative blood group is a rare type, and his donations have been instrumental in saving the lives of people who require this blood type. However, despite his contributions, he has not received any recognition from the government.

"The government did not acknowledge my efforts. Forget the state award, I have not been provided with an old-age pension. People who voluntarily donate blood get nothing from the government except for a refreshment of Rs 30, which is not enough to buy bananas. Only the media houses recognised my efforts and awarded me. I do not have any sources to bring the organisers of the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records here, but even the administration is not helping me in any way," Khan expressed his disappointment.

