BLSKS celebrates Holi Mahostav

Srinagar, Mar 5: Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BLSKS) celebrated traditional Holi Mahostav 2023 of Duggar Pardesh under the aegis of Sangeet Natak Academy, Union Culture Ministry in coordination with Sangam True Art Production and National College of computer education at open Air theatre, Durga Bhawan Janipur Jammu.
As per the statement, this special programme was a part of the 150th Friday Series Dogri Musical Play “Rang Dari Deo” which was written, produced and directed by Dr ML Dogra, former Regional Director, Song and Drama Division Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India and the Music was composed by MC Kotwal & assisted by Raju Bajgal, Music Instructor.
The programme was inaugurated by Yash Pal Sharma, Counselor JMC, ward no 35, and Former President Swatch Bharat Jammu as Chief Guest along with lighting Traditional Lamp and knouting ribbon to “Holi Nishan Flag” with V.K.Magotra, Former Regional Director of Directorate of Field Publicity, Government of India and other dignitaries.