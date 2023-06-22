Blue Pansy declared as 'Butterfly of J&K'

Srinagar, June 22 : The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially declared Blue Pansy as 'Butterfly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir'.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the declaration of Blue Pansy (Junonia Orithya) as Butterfly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government for Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.