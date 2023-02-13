Bodies of three persons airlifted to snow-bound Tangdhar after six days

Kupwara, Feb 13: Nearly six days after remaining in a mortuary at District Hospital Handwara, bodies of three Tangdhar residents were airlifted in a chopper, lent by Border Security Forces, to their native places here on Monday.

GNS reported, bodies of four persons namely Shabir Ahmad Khawaja son of Abdul Rasheed, resident of Dildar Karnah, who passed on February 8 at Bemina Srinagar; Sahib Jan wife of Ali Shan Bhadana, resident of Amrohi, who passed at SMHS Hospital Srinagar February 9; Mohammad Saeed son of Mohammad Yaqoob Qureshi, resident of Nawagabra who passed at SKIMS Soura, were kept in the mortuary at District Hospital Handwara, due to blockade of roads in the aftermath of recent snowfall.

After fervent appeal by the bereaved families to district administration and other relevant offices, district administration Kupwara reciprocated well and requisitioned for the chopper services to airlift the bodies.