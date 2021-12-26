Bodies of two drowned teenagers retrieved in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar, Dec 26: Bodies of both the teenage boys who accidentally fell into a storage tank in Dardpora Kralpora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday have been retrieved.
According to news agency GNS, Amir Mohuiddin Khawaja son of Ghulam Mohuiddin Khawaja and Faheem Iqbal Khawaja son of Mohammad Iqbal Khawaja – residents of Maidan Pati Dardpora Kralpora (B), had fallen into a storage tank while apparently fetching a cricket ball from the water source.
A rescue operation was subsequently launched by locals, later assisted by police and army to retrieve the bodies. After a few hours of hectic efforts amid prevailing inclement weather conditions, the bodies were retrieved in succession.
A police official confirming the retrieval of bodies told GNS that bodies were being handed over to the families for last rites.
A pall of gloom has descended over the area on the tragic death of the teenage duo.