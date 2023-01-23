Bodies of two persons stuck due to Saadna Top closure taken to snowbound Tanghdar: Officials

Kupwara, Jan 23: Authorities on Monday said that bodies of two persons were taken to their native villages in snow-bound Tanghdar areas in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district to enable their families perform their last rites.

One of them, Mohammad Rafiq Baba, had passed away this Friday due to some illness and another, Naseer Ahmad Khan, died in a train accident in Uttar Pradesh.

“District Administration Kupwara in collaboration with Civil Administration Karnah, JK Police Karnah, and Indian Army successfully took two dead bodies to Tangdar during intervening night of 22 January enabling their families to perform their last rites,” reads an official statement, as reported by GNS.