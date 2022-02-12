Body found in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 12: An unidentified male body of a non-local around 35 to 36-years-old was found near Syed Kadal area of Ganderbal, Police said Saturday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the body was later taken to a hospital for autopsy and other medico legal formalities. It said that after completion of all necessary legal formalities, the body has been kept in a mortuary at Police Control Room Kashmir.
"Anybody having any information regarding the identity of the deceased person may inform the PCR Ganderbal on 9906668731, 9419371774, 0194-2416478 and 0194-2416564 or Police Control Room Kashmir on 112," the statement said.