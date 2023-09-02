Body found in Tral

Pulwama, Sep 1: A body of a septuagenarian man was found under mysterious condition from an orchard in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Karan Singh of Kangalora Kahlli, Tral.
Locals said that Singh had gone to his orchard and that when he did not return till late, his family went there to look for him.
"Upon reaching the orchard, they found his lifeless body lying on the ground," they said.
A Police official said that it appeared to be a natural death as there were no marks of violence on his body.
However, he said that they were looking at all other angles as well and "it is a matter of investigation".
The official said that they had also called a forensic team and the actual cause of the death would be known after medical reports.