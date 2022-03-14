Body of 25-year-old recovered from Jhelum in Bijbehara

Srinagar, 14 Mar: A decomposed body of a young man was recovered from river Jhelum in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday morning.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the body was spotted by the locals at Zirpara who informed the local police station about it. Later a police team reached the spot to take the body in his possession.
The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Showkat Ahmad Gorsi, a resident of Gadool Kokernag.
A police official told GNS said that the body will be taken to GMC Anantnag for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.