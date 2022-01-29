Second body recovered day after two siblings drown in Jhelum

Srinagar, Jan 29: Rescuers on Saturday retrieved body of a man, a day after he along with his brother drowned while extracting sand from river Jhelum in the Khawajabagh area of Baramulla district.
Hilal Ahmad Malla and Naseer Ahmad Malla, sons of Mansoor Ahmad Malla of of Larwaghat Bandipora, drowned while extracting sand on Friday morning and soon a rescue operation was launched by police, SDRF and locals to trace them out.
Body of Hilal Ahmad Malla was retrieved late last evening while operation was suspended last night due to darkness. Early this morning, the operation was resumed and rescuers managed to fish out the body of Naseer, news agency GNS reported while quoting officials.
A police officer confirmed to GNS the body has been retrieved and said that it will be handed over to the family for last rites.