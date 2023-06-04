Body of Kashmiri youth found dead in West Bengal college reaches home

Budgam, June 04: The body of the Budgam youth who was found dead at a college hostel in West Bengal last week reached his native village in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday afternoon.

Quoting locals, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that on June 2, the family members received a call from college authorities that their son Muhammad Umar Ganai who was studying engineering at the Budge Budge Institute of Technology Kolkata was found dead at the college hostel.