Body of man fished out from Jhelum after two days in Baramulla

Srinagar, Sept 20: The body of a man, who had drowned in Jhelum river in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district two days ago, was fished out on Tuesday morning.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Rafiq Ahmed Mir (45) of Drangbal village of Baramulla had drowned in the river two days ago.
After hectic efforts, his body was fished out from the river today morning. “After completion of all medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family for last rites,” he said.
The official said that police have already registered a case in this regard and are investigating the matter.