Body of man missing after boat capsize in Wular lake retrieved

Srinagar, Nov 02: The body of a man, who had drowned in the Wular Lake after a boat capsized in Baniyari village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday morning, was retrieved after hectic efforts.
An official told the news agency KNO that three men had drowned in the lake after their boat capsized today morning.
He said that two persons were immediately rescued, while third one went missing and a rescue operation was launched to retrieve his body.
He added that after hectic efforts, his body was retrieved in the afternoon
The deceased has been identified as Javeed Ahmed Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Baniyari.